UrduPoint.com

US Fed Chair Failed To Grasp Regional Bank Interest-Rate Risk - Ex-Lehman Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM

US Fed Chair Failed to Grasp Regional Bank Interest-Rate Risk - Ex-Lehman Executive

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must not have understood the risk constant interest rate hikes to combat inflation would have on US regional banks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must not have understood the risk constant interest rate hikes to combat inflation would have on US regional banks.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a year in a bid to combat inflation.

The move comes after the second and third largest bank failures in US history, which many point to interest rate hikes as a primary cause.

"Powell was on the Hill (two weeks) ago telling us that the banking system was fine... he doesn't understand this like interest rate risk for the regional banks - and it's unconscionable," McDonald said. "He was either lying or didn't understand what he's done. It's one of the two."

Related Topics

Fine Bank Powell

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

33 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

26 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

27 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

23 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

23 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.