US Fed Chair Failed to Grasp Regional Bank Interest-Rate Risk - Ex-Lehman Executive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell must not have understood the risk constant interest rate hikes to combat inflation would have on US regional banks.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the ninth time in a year in a bid to combat inflation.

The move comes after the second and third largest bank failures in US history, which many point to interest rate hikes as a primary cause.

"Powell was on the Hill (two weeks) ago telling us that the banking system was fine... he doesn't understand this like interest rate risk for the regional banks - and it's unconscionable," McDonald said. "He was either lying or didn't understand what he's done. It's one of the two."