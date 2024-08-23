US Fed Chair Says 'the Time Has Come' To Start Cutting Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the "time has come" for the United States to start cutting interest rates, adding that his "confidence has grown" that the battle against inflation is on track
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the "time has come" for the United States to start cutting interest rates, adding that his "confidence has grown" that the battle against inflation is on track.
"The time has come for policy to adjust," he said in a keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in the western US state of Wyoming, in unusually direct remarks about the likely path of monetary policy.
"The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he added.
US stocks rose on Powell's remarks, with all three major indices on Wall Street up sharply at around 10am local time in Washington (1400 GMT).
The annual economic symposium in Wyoming gives Powell a global platform to share the Fed's thinking with financial markets. He had said a few weeks ago that policymakers could cut rates "as soon as" September if the labor market remained solid and inflation continued to ease.
The Fed's benchmark lending rate currently sits at a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, cooling demand in the world's largest economy ahead of November's presidential elections, in which inflation and the cost of living have taken a central role.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win3 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government3 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day3 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking3 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 173 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'3 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics4 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test4 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls4 hours ago