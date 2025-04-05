US Fed Chair Warns Tariffs Likely To Push Up Inflation, Cool Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The recent tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump have increased the risk of higher unemployment and will likely cause inflation to rise and growth to slow, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.
"It is now becoming clear that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected," Powell told an event in Virginia in prepared remarks.
"The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth," he said, adding that it was "too soon" to consider making changes to US monetary policy.
His comments suggest the Fed is in no rush to cut its benchmark lending rate from its current elevated level of between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, as it continues its struggle to bring inflation down to its long-term two- percent target.
Trump's announcement earlier this week of heavy levies against top trading partners has rocked global markets as investors have grappled with the prospect of significantly higher import costs on everything from shoes to shrimp.
But ahead of Powell's speech on Friday, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to insist that his policy would not change despite the market reaction, and called on Powell to act.
"This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates," he wrote. "He is always 'late,' but he could now change his image, and quickly."
"CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!" added Trump, who first nominated Powell to run the Fed, before turning against him during his first term.
