Open Menu

US Fed Chair Warns Tariffs Likely To Push Up Inflation, Cool Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 01:00 AM

US Fed Chair warns tariffs likely to push up inflation, cool growth

Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The recent tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump have increased the risk of higher unemployment and will likely cause inflation to rise and growth to slow, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.

"It is now becoming clear that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected," Powell told an event in Virginia in prepared remarks.

"The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth," he said, adding that it was "too soon" to consider making changes to US monetary policy.

His comments suggest the Fed is in no rush to cut its benchmark lending rate from its current elevated level of between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, as it continues its struggle to bring inflation down to its long-term two- percent target.

Trump's announcement earlier this week of heavy levies against top trading partners has rocked global markets as investors have grappled with the prospect of significantly higher import costs on everything from shoes to shrimp.

But ahead of Powell's speech on Friday, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to insist that his policy would not change despite the market reaction, and called on Powell to act.

"This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates," he wrote. "He is always 'late,' but he could now change his image, and quickly."

"CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!" added Trump, who first nominated Powell to run the Fed, before turning against him during his first term.

Recent Stories

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

1 hour ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

1 hour ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

1 hour ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

1 hour ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

2 hours ago
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..

2 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from Ma ..

BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

2 hours ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

2 hours ago
 2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 hours ago
 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

2 hours ago
 Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fi ..

Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq

2 hours ago

More Stories From World