US Fed Could Hike Rates Again If 'appropriate': Powell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The US Federal Reserve is prepared, if needed, to hike interest rates further in order to bring inflation down to its long-term two percent target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

"We know that ongoing progress toward our two percent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes," Powell told a conference in Washington.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," he added, in remarks that were briefly disrupted by climate protesters.

