US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) After three interest rate cuts in a row, the US Federal Reserve is expected signal it will remain on pause until the data changes, resisting pressure to continue cuts in the first rate decision since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The second day of interest rate deliberations began at 9:00 am in Washington (1400 GMT) as scheduled, the Fed announced in a statement. The rate decision will be published at 2:00 pm local time.

Analysts expect the Fed to sit tight and wait to see how the economy evolves, and what impact Trump's tariff and immigration policies could have.

"I think the Fed sits on its hands," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told AFP.

"Until there's more clarity -- or any kind of clarity -- around the economic policies of the Trump administration, the Fed is going to be reluctant to move," he added.

The US central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to tackle both inflation and unemployment, primarily by raising or lowering its benchmark short-term lending rate, influencing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

The US economy is going fairly well with robust growth, a more-or-less healthy labor market, and relatively low inflation which nevertheless remains stuck above the Fed's long-term target of two percent.

The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to lower its key lending rate by a full percentage point between September and December 2024 to between 4.25 and 4.50 percent.

Futures traders overwhelmingly expect the Fed to remain on pause this month, and assign a probability of close to 70 percent that it will extend its hold at the next rate meeting in March, according to data from CME Group.

- 'Definitely inflationary' -

Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has revived his threats to impose sweeping tariffs on US trading partners as soon as this weekend and to deport millions of undocumented workers.

He has also said he wants to extend expiring tax cuts and slash red tape on energy production.

Last week, Trump revived his criticism of the Fed and its chair Jerome Powell, whom he first appointed to run the US central bank.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he said, later adding that he would "put in a strong statement" if the Fed did not take his views on board.

"I think I know interest rates much better than they do," he said. "And I think I know certainly much better than the one who's primarily in charge of making that decision."

Most -- though not all -- economists expect Trump's tariff and immigration policies to be at least mildly inflationary, raising the cost of goods faced by consumers.

"I think those policies are definitively inflationary, it's just a question of what degree," said Zandi from Moody's Analytics.

"A big part of (the Fed's) job in calibrating monetary policy is responding to what lawmakers are doing, and if they can't get a fix on what they're doing, then that just argues for no change in policy, either higher or lower rates," he added.