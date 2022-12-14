UrduPoint.com

US Fed Expected To Slow Pace Of Rate Hikes As Inflation Eases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US Fed expected to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation eases

US central bankers opened the second day of a key policy meeting Wednesday, with growing anticipation of a smaller hike to the Fed's benchmark lending rate as surging inflation shows signs of easing.

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :US central bankers opened the second day of a key policy meeting Wednesday, with growing anticipation of a smaller hike to the Fed's benchmark lending rate as surging inflation shows signs of easing.

The Federal Reserve has embarked on an all-out campaign to cool demand in the world's biggest economy, raising rates six times this year with interest-sensitive sectors like housing already reeling from tightening policy.

While it takes time for effects to ripple through sectors, there have been positive signs, with consumer inflation in the United States easing in November, according to government data released Tuesday.

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, logged its smallest annual increase in nearly a year, fueling optimism that the Fed could soon moderate its efforts.

The figures nudged Wall Street stocks up, with Asian indices rising Wednesday as well, as all eyes turn to the Fed's post-meeting statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for hints on the path to come.

Households have been squeezed by red-hot prices, with conditions worsened by surging food and energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fallout from China's zero-Covid measures.

To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates six times, including four bumper 0.75-point increases, bringing the rate to between 3.75 percent and four percent.

Analysts widely expect the Fed to adopt a smaller, half-point hike on Wednesday, with Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics calling it a "a done deal."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Powell Price United States November Stocks All From Government Asia Housing

Recent Stories

LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

LHC orders closure of Lahore markets by 10pm

14 seconds ago
 PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, f ..

PM to announce loan schemes next week for youth, flood-affectees: Shiza Fatima

15 seconds ago
 Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete d ..

Ahsan emphasises better coordination to complete digital census

17 seconds ago
 9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

9 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

18 seconds ago
 NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in ..

NIH's free diagnostic system starts functioning in flood-hit areas

21 seconds ago
 11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punja ..

11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punjab: minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.