US Fed expected to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation eases

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :US central bankers opened the second day of a key policy meeting Wednesday, with growing anticipation of a smaller hike to the Fed's benchmark lending rate as surging inflation shows signs of easing.

The Federal Reserve has embarked on an all-out campaign to cool demand in the world's biggest economy, raising rates six times this year with interest-sensitive sectors like housing already reeling from tightening policy.

While it takes time for effects to ripple through sectors, there have been positive signs, with consumer inflation in the United States easing in November, according to government data released Tuesday.

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, logged its smallest annual increase in nearly a year, fueling optimism that the Fed could soon moderate its efforts.

The figures nudged Wall Street stocks up, with Asian indices rising Wednesday as well, as all eyes turn to the Fed's post-meeting statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for hints on the path to come.

Households have been squeezed by red-hot prices, with conditions worsened by surging food and energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fallout from China's zero-Covid measures.

To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates six times, including four bumper 0.75-point increases, bringing the rate to between 3.75 percent and four percent.

Analysts widely expect the Fed to adopt a smaller, half-point hike on Wednesday, with Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics calling it a "a done deal."