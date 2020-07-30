US Fed 'Not Even Thinking' of Raising Rates, Just Focused on Reviving Economy - Chairman

UrduPoint.com
Thu 30th July 2020

The Federal Reserve is not even giving thought to whether it should begin raising interest rates after the COVID-19 crisis, Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday, adding that the central bank's focus was entirely on reviving the economy first from the disruptions caused by the pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Federal Reserve is not even giving thought to whether it should begin raising interest rates after the COVID-19 crisis, Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday, adding that the central bank's focus was entirely on reviving the economy first from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"We're not even thinking about raising rates. We're totally focused on providing the economy the support that it will need," Powell told a live-streamed news conference.

