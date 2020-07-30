US Fed 'Not Even Thinking' of Raising Rates, Just Focused on Reviving Economy - Chairman

The Federal Reserve is not even giving thought to whether it should begin raising interest rates after the COVID-19 crisis, Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday, adding that the central bank's focus was entirely on reviving the economy first from the disruptions caused by the pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020)

"We're not even thinking about raising rates. We're totally focused on providing the economy the support that it will need," Powell told a live-streamed news conference.