US Fed pauses rate cuts, will 'wait and see' on Trump policies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The US Federal Reserve left its key lending rate unchanged Wednesday and adopted a patient "wait and see" approach to Donald Trump's economic policies, in the first decision since his return to the White House.

Policymakers voted unanimously to keep the Fed's benchmark lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent, the Fed announced in a statement.

"With our policy stance significantly less restrictive than it had been, and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance," Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision.

The Fed's pause follows three consecutive rate reductions which together lowered its key rate by a full percentage point.

In its statement, the Fed said the "unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid."

Inflation however "remains somewhat elevated," it said, while removing a reference in earlier statements to inflation making progress towards the bank's long-term target of two percent.

The US central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle inflation and unemployment.

It does so primarily by raising or lowering its key short-term lending rate, which influences borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

Most analysts agree that the US economy is going fairly well, with robust growth, a largely healthy labor market, and relatively low inflation which nevertheless remains stuck above the Fed's target.

Futures traders see a probability of close to 80 percent that the Fed will extend its pause at the next rate meeting in March, according to data from CME Group.

- 'Wait and see' -

Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has revived his threats to impose sweeping tariffs on US trading partners as soon as this weekend and to deport millions of undocumented workers.

He has also said he wants to extend expiring tax cuts and slash red tape on energy production.

Last week, Trump also revived his criticism of the independent Fed and Powell, whom he first appointed to run the US central bank.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he said, later adding that he would "put in a strong statement" if the Fed did not take his views on board.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Powell said it was "not appropriate" for him to respond to Trump's comments, adding he had not spoken to the president since his return to the White House.

Most -- though not all -- economists expect Trump's tariff and immigration policies to be at least mildly inflationary, raising the cost of goods faced by consumers.

"I think those policies are definitively inflationary, it's just a question of what degree," Zandi from Moody's Analytics told AFP ahead of the rate decision.

"A big part of (the Fed's) job in calibrating monetary policy is responding to what lawmakers are doing, and if they can't get a fix on what they're doing, then that just argues for no change in policy, either higher or lower rates," he added.

Asked about the likely impact of Trump's proposals -- including tariffs -- Powell said the Fed would "wait and see" how they affected the economy.