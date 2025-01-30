US Fed Pauses Rate Cuts, Will 'wait And See' On Trump Policies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
The US Federal Reserve left its key lending rate unchanged Wednesday and adopted a patient "wait and see" approach to Donald Trump's economic policies, in the first decision since his return to the White House
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The US Federal Reserve left its key lending rate unchanged Wednesday and adopted a patient "wait and see" approach to Donald Trump's economic policies, in the first decision since his return to the White House.
Policymakers voted unanimously to keep the Fed's benchmark lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent, the Fed announced in a statement.
"With our policy stance significantly less restrictive than it had been, and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance," Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision.
The Fed's pause follows three consecutive rate reductions which together lowered its key rate by a full percentage point.
In its statement, the Fed said the "unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level in recent months, and labor market conditions remain solid."
Inflation however "remains somewhat elevated," it said, while removing a reference in earlier statements to inflation making progress towards the bank's long-term target of two percent.
The US central bank has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to tackle inflation and unemployment.
It does so primarily by raising or lowering its key short-term lending rate, which influences borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.
Most analysts agree that the US economy is going fairly well, with robust growth, a largely healthy labor market, and relatively low inflation which nevertheless remains stuck above the Fed's target.
Futures traders see a probability of close to 80 percent that the Fed will extend its pause at the next rate meeting in March, according to data from CME Group.
- 'Wait and see' -
Since returning to office on January 20, Trump has revived his threats to impose sweeping tariffs on US trading partners as soon as this weekend and to deport millions of undocumented workers.
He has also said he wants to extend expiring tax cuts and slash red tape on energy production.
Last week, Trump also revived his criticism of the independent Fed and Powell, whom he first appointed to run the US central bank.
"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he said, later adding that he would "put in a strong statement" if the Fed did not take his views on board.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Powell said it was "not appropriate" for him to respond to Trump's comments, adding he had not spoken to the president since his return to the White House.
Most -- though not all -- economists expect Trump's tariff and immigration policies to be at least mildly inflationary, raising the cost of goods faced by consumers.
"I think those policies are definitively inflationary, it's just a question of what degree," Zandi from Moody's Analytics told AFP ahead of the rate decision.
"A big part of (the Fed's) job in calibrating monetary policy is responding to what lawmakers are doing, and if they can't get a fix on what they're doing, then that just argues for no change in policy, either higher or lower rates," he added.
Asked about the likely impact of Trump's proposals -- including tariffs -- Powell said the Fed would "wait and see" how they affected the economy.
Recent Stories
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..
Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..
UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters
HEC approves GCU’s PhD in Public Policy
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president
5 WASA schemes worth Rs. 3.25bln approved
ADQ, Orion Resource Partners to establish $1.2 billion Abu Dhabi-based joint ven ..
China's urban rail transit trips up 9.5 pct in 2024
3 awarded death, two life term in murder cases
More Stories From World
-
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province42 seconds ago
-
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring Festival46 seconds ago
-
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president49 seconds ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC31 seconds ago
-
Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county16 minutes ago
-
France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter26 minutes ago
-
French luxury billionaire sparks tax debate with threat to leave51 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter51 minutes ago
-
Southern African bloc calls emergency summit on DR Congo crisis for Friday1 hour ago
-
Fly-half Prendergast starts for Six Nations champions Ireland against England1 hour ago
-
Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields18 minutes ago
-
Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter1 hour ago