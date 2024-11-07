Open Menu

US Fed Rate Cut Plans Likely Unchanged By Trump Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump victory

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point Thursday, looking beyond the election results to continue easing borrowing costs on the back of cooling inflation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point Thursday, looking beyond the election results to continue easing borrowing costs on the back of cooling inflation.

The US central bank sits just a short walk from the White House, where Democratic President Joe Biden will soon hand back the keys to Donald Trump following the Republican's election win.

"We still expect them to cut, at least in November," KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk told AFP Wednesday.

After hiking interest rates to a two-decade high last year in a bid to control runaway inflation, the Fed recently began lowering its key lending rate again, cutting by half a percentage-point in September and signaling more to come.

Since then, the Fed's favored inflation gauge has eased to 2.1 percent, while economic growth has remained robust.

The labor market has also stayed strong overall -- despite a sharp hiring slowdown last month attributed in large part to adverse weather conditions and a labor strike.

