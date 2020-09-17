UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Says It Will Keep Rates Low Until Maximum Employment Goal Hit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:56 PM

US Fed says it will keep rates low until maximum employment goal hit

The Federal Reserve pledged Wednesday to keep interest rates low until it has achieved its goal of maximum employment, but new forecasts show central bankers expect rates will stay at zero at least through 2023

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The Federal Reserve pledged Wednesday to keep interest rates low until it has achieved its goal of maximum employment, but new forecasts show central bankers expect rates will stay at zero at least through 2023.

The statement reaffirmed the policy shift that Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced last month, indicating the central bank will keep pumping the gas with low rates and allow inflation to push beyond 2 percent in order to spur job gains as the world's largest economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee "seeks to achieve maximum employment" and "will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time." "The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved," the statement said.

However, two committee members dissented in the vote, with one objecting to the lack of flexibility in the policy statement and the other pushing for even an stronger commitment to waiting until inflation has reach 2 percent on a "sustained basis" before raising rates.

Along with its policy statement, the Fed released forecasts from FOMC members showing they do not expect the benchmark lending rate to move above zero through the end of 2023, at least.

One member looks for a rate hike in 2022, and four expect an increase in 2023, but the median forecast of 17 members has the rate holding near zero.

The committee's GDP forecasts reflect the better-than-expected recovery in the United States, and they now see the economy contracting by 3.7 percent this year, compared to 6.5 percent in June. However, growth expectations for 2021 and 2022 were comparatively modest.

Unemployment has fallen to 8.4 percent from its peak of 14.7 percent in April amid the most stringent pandemic business shutdowns, and the FOMC members' median forecast is for the jobless rate to end the year at 7.6 percent and drop to 5.5 percent by the end of next year.

Related Topics

World Business Vote Job Bank Powell United States April June Gas Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

4 minutes ago

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

12 minutes ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Reso ..

12 minutes ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

22 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.