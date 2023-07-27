Open Menu

US Fed Sees Need To Hold Policy At Restrictive Level For Some Time - Powell

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US Federal Reserve sees the need to hold policy at a restrictive level for some time and is ready to raise rates further in the future if appropriate, Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"We think we're going to need to hold policy at a restrictive level for some time and we need to be prepared to raise further if we think that's appropriate," Powell told reporters.

