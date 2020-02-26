UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Unlikely To Cut Interest Rates Over Coronavirus - White House Economic Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Fed Unlikely to Cut Interest Rates Over Coronavirus - White House Economic Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates to protect the country's markets from the impact of the coronavirus, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I don't expect the Fed ” I'm not hearing the Fed's going to make any panic move," Kudlow, who is White House National Economic Council Director, told the network in an interview. "Apart from the virus, I have said I wouldn't mind seeing my friends at the Fed be a little bolder in their target rate and their balance sheet. I said that before the virus, that's not related to the virus."

Kudlow's remarks came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus in the United States, a surge from just 14 reported earlier this month.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar also said on Tuesday he expected the number of infections in the country to grow as he requested higher funding from Congress to battle the contagion.

Money market traders have increased bets over the past week that the Federal Reserve will be forced into another round of protective rate cuts if the spread of  the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing and threatens US economic growth, which was into an 11th straight year of expansion. The Federal Reserve just ended an easing cycle in December after cutting rates back-to-back for three months, a quarter point each time.

Related Topics

Hearing White House United States December Congress Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA announces first kidney transplant

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

40 minutes ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

40 minutes ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.