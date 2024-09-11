US Fed Vice Chair Tones Down Proposals For Fresh Banking Regulations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A senior US Federal Reserve official proposed Tuesday a number of "broad and material" changes to new banking rules, toning down plans to tighten regulation and supervision.
The Fed first issued the proposed changes for banks with at least $100 billion in assets last year as part of a global push to raise capital requirements, which were found to be inadequate going into the 2007 global financial crisis.
Capital requirements are the financial buffers banks must hold to guard against potential losses.
The Fed has received numerous responses to its proposals, including some strong criticism from some in the banking industry who saw the proposed changes as too costly for the sector.
Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said "broad and material changes to the proposals are warranted" to take some of those concerns into account, and recommended re-proposing the new rules.
Barr's new proposals would raise the capital requirements for the largest and most important banks, known as Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) by nine percent, down from 19 percent in the original proposals.
New requirements would also apply to all banks with at least $250 billion in assets: other large banks would see a smaller rise in their capital requirements, equivalent to between three and four percent over the long run, while the remaining banks subject to the rules would see their capital requirements increase by 0.5 percent.
In a marked departure from last year's proposals, Barr suggested that smaller banks with assets of between $100 and $250 billion should not be affected by the new rules, "other the requirement to recognize unrealized gains and losses of their securities in regulatory capital."
American Bankers Association (ABA) president Rob Nichols said in a statement that the trade association -- which strongly opposed the original plans -- welcomed the Fed's decision to re-propose the new capital rules, and would review them with its members.
Fed vice chair Barr said he expects his proposals, will soon be discussed and voted during an open meeting of the Fed's seven-person board of Governors.
The Fed worked jointly on the proposals with two other US banking regulators, he added, in comments that suggested there was broad agreement between them.
Recent Stories
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
More Stories From World
-
Australia struggle in World Cup qualifying as Son lifts South Korea14 minutes ago
-
'Scared': desperate Vietnamese flee flood-hit homes23 minutes ago
-
Four Italian, Korean climbers found dead on Mont Blanc24 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's 10 men fight back to beat China in World Cup qualifying34 minutes ago
-
UN General Assembly wraps up its 78th session with calls for unity and resolve2 hours ago
-
UN chief slams deadly Israeli airstrike on ‘safe zone’ in besieged Gaza2 hours ago
-
SpaceX launches all-civilian crew for first private spacewalk4 hours ago
-
Russia, China join forces for major naval exercise4 hours ago
-
Senegal migrant shipwreck death toll climbs to at least 26: navy6 hours ago
-
England bring in new blood for 1st Australia T207 hours ago
-
China mulls draft law to boost public health emergency response capacity7 hours ago
-
BMW recalls 1.5 mn cars over bad brake, cuts outlook7 hours ago