US Federal Abortion Ruling Rises in Voter Importance as Fall Elections Loom - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Democrats are promoting the fight to restore universal abortion rights in the campaign leading to the November midterm congressional elections and the issue is growing in importance with the American public, a Pew Research Center poll revealed on Tuesday.

"The issue of abortion has increased markedly in importance among Democrats following the Supreme Court's decision ending the Federal guarantee of a right to legal abortion in the United States," Pew said in a statement accompanying the poll. "A majority of registered voters (56%) say the issue of abortion will be very important in their midterm vote, up from 43% in March.

However, the issue looks more likely to boost voter turnout among registered Democrats rather than win over Independent and Republican-registered voters, the release added.

Over 70% of Democratic registered voters rate abortion as very important while fewer than half (46%) said this in March, according to the poll. Meanwhile, views among Republicans have shown almost no change since then (41% now, 40% then), according to the release.