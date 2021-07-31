US Federal Agencies Extend Eviction Moratorium Through September - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Two US federal housing agencies along with three others extended the pandemic induced eviction moratorium until September, the White House said in a statement.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium is in place until July 31st, but the Supreme Court's ruling made clear that CDC cannot extend the moratorium past its current expiration date. In light of that decision, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking steps to protect renters at risk of eviction," the release said on Friday. "Today, at the President's request, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), U.

S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) have extended their foreclosure-related eviction moratoria until September 30, 2021."

The White House said Biden further asked US agencies which play a significant role in providing and insuring affordable rental housing, to explore all available tools to keep Americans safe and housed.

On Thursday, Biden asked Congress to extend the moratorium on evictions that was put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying many renters still faced financial difficulties and those driven from their homes could face heightened risk from infection.