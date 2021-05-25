US Federal Agencies to Work With Pipeline Companies to Defend Against Cyber Threats - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Biden administration will work with private pipeline companies in the United States to better defend against cyber threats following the hack that disrupted Colonial Pipeline operations earlier this month, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Biden Administration is taking further action to better secure our nation's critical infrastructure," the spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik. "TSA [Transportation Security Agency], in close collaboration with CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], is coordinating with companies in the pipeline sector to ensure they are taking all necessary steps to increase their resilience to cyber threats and secure their systems."

The spokesperson added that the Homeland Security Department will release additional details about its plans in the days ahead.