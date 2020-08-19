UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Agents Arrested 1.500 During Operation Legend In Major Cities - Barr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Federal Agents Arrested 1.500 During Operation Legend in Major Cities - Barr

Some 1,000 federal agents deployed across the United States to assist local law enforcement have suppressed an uptick in violent crime and mare 1,500 arrests over the first six weeks of the campaign Operation Legend, US Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Some 1,000 Federal agents deployed across the United States to assist local law enforcement have suppressed an uptick in violent crime and mare 1,500 arrests over the first six weeks of the campaign Operation Legend, US Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"So far, the federal-state task forces involved in Operation Legend have made almost 1500 arrests. Many of those arrests are for violent state crimes, including more than 90 homicides," Barr said. "That's more than 90 suspected killers who might still be on the streets without Operation Legend, and in many cities the operation is just getting started."

Under Operation Legend, the US federal government has dispatched to nine cities more than 1,000 additional agents who are embedded with state and local law enforcement units.

"Here in Kansas City, for example, we have deployed more than 185 additional agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF and US Marshals," Barr said, adding that the Trump administration has also allocated almost $80 million in grants to create additional police positions.

Operation Legend came in response to the latest violent crime spike in major US cities, especially homicides and non-fatal shootings. Barr attributed the increase to pent-up aggression prompted by state and local quarantine orders, and efforts to demonize police and defund their work, among other reasons.

Related Topics

Police Trump Kansas City United States FBI From Government Million

Recent Stories

UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During P ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

1 hour ago

State of emergency as lightning triggers Californi ..

1 minute ago

US envoy pays farewell call on COAS, lauds Pakista ..

1 minute ago

Afghan National Security Adviser Meets With NATO M ..

1 minute ago

Nadeem stresses for reforms in judiciary

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.