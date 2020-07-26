US Federal Agents, City Police Disperse Violent Protests in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Federal law enforcement officers dispersed a massive protest against their presence in Portland and the city police chased demonstrators further away from the center, meeting little resistance, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday from the scene.

Federal agents used tear gas and stepped out of a downtown courthouse they were sent to protect after dozens of radicals appeared to be close to knocking down a metal fence around the multistoried building. Officers in full riot gear were supported by a vehicle that fired salvos of gas canisters.

Many people were seen suffering from symptoms of a tear gas exposure, some were treated by volunteer medics. The crowd backed off from the courthouse square to adjacent streets. Groups of youngsters with makeshift shields, umbrellas and simply raised hands tried to cover the retreat.

Portland police declared clashes near the courthouse a riot and closed parts of the downtown for the public. After several days of inaction and harsh criticism from Washington city policemen were deployed against protesters. A live stream on Twitter didn't show any significant incidents as officers were ousting people from closed areas.

Portland, a predominately white city in America's northwest, is home to the nation's longest and arguably most intense protests, which has been raging for more than two months. Over recent weeks they have grown in numbers and evolved into a nightly fight against the deployment of federal forces by President Donald Trump, despite the opposition of local Democratic authorities.