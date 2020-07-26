UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Agents, City Police Disperse Violent Protests In Portland

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

US Federal Agents, City Police Disperse Violent Protests in Portland

PORTLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Federal law enforcement officers dispersed a massive protest against their presence in Portland and the city police chased demonstrators further away from the center, meeting little resistance, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday from the scene.

Federal agents used tear gas and stepped out of a downtown courthouse they were sent to protect after dozens of radicals appeared to be close to knocking down a metal fence around the multistoried building. Officers in full riot gear were supported by a vehicle that fired salvos of gas canisters.

Many people were seen suffering from symptoms of a tear gas exposure, some were treated by volunteer medics. The crowd backed off from the courthouse square to adjacent streets. Groups of youngsters with makeshift shields, umbrellas and simply raised hands tried to cover the retreat.

Portland police declared clashes near the courthouse a riot and closed parts of the downtown for the public. After several days of inaction and harsh criticism from Washington city policemen were deployed against protesters. A live stream on Twitter didn't show any significant incidents as officers were ousting people from closed areas.

Portland, a predominately white city in America's northwest, is home to the nation's longest and arguably most intense protests, which has been raging for more than two months. Over recent weeks they have grown in numbers and evolved into a nightly fight against the deployment of federal forces by President Donald Trump, despite the opposition of local Democratic authorities.

Related Topics

Protest Police Washington Twitter Trump Vehicle Portland Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.