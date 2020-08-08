UrduPoint.com
US Federal Agents Discover Underground Tunnel On Border With Mexico - Customs Agency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Federal Agents Discover Underground Tunnel on Border With Mexico - Customs Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US Federal agents found an underground cross-border tunnel in the state of Arizona on the border with Mexico, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release on Friday.

"Special agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered an unfinished cross-border tunnel Tuesday after several days excavating the sandy Sonoran desert terrain outside of Yuma, Arizona," the release said.

ICE explained that the tunnel reaches from a neighborhood in the United States and goes under the border wall, extending about 1,300 feet into Mexico.

The tunnel is three feet wide, four feet high and is equipped with a fully developed ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and is led by the ICE's Homeland Security Investigations department, the release added.

