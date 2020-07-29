US Federal Agents in Portland for Protests Expected to Stay Until Mid-October - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Federal agents that are currently in Portland to quell violence are expected to stay in the city until mid-October, CNN reported on Tuesday citing an email it obtained from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The report said the email shows Border Patrol offices around the country are being asked to deploy special units to Portland as part of an effort to relieve federal agents currently on the ground.

The email adds that this additional support has been requested for the next 90 days, the report said.

Protests have continued for nearly two months in the city of Portland following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year old Black man, who died in police custody in May in the city of Minneapolis.

The Trump administration has deployed hundreds of federal agents, who have been accused of attacking protesters and reporters, including a team from Russia's Channel One broadcaster, who suffered injuries and had their equipment destroyed while attempting to cover the protests.

The Justice Department said on Monday that since the start of the unrest in Portland, 74 arrests have been made and 60 people have been charged.