US Federal Agents Looking Into Suspicious Package Amid Bomb Threat At Labor Dept. - Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) US federal agents are looking into a suspicious package possibly linked to an ongoing bomb threat at the Labor Department building in the nation's capital, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are assisting FPS (Federal Protective Services) in reference to a suspicious package and we're looking into it," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Capitol Police told staff that due to a bomb threat at the Labor Department roads would be closed at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW and First Street and Louisiana Avenue NW, according to an alert posted by Axios.

