UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Agents Not Allowed To Patrol Chicago Streets, Make Arrests - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Federal Agents Not Allowed to Patrol Chicago Streets, Make Arrests - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Federal law enforcement agents being dispatched to Chicago amid a surge in violence will not be allowed to arrest people or patrol city streets, the city's Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in an interview on Thursday.

"Were not going to have unnamed federal agents patrolling our streets, pretending to be the police, sweeping people off and denying them of their constitutional rights. That is not going to happen in Chicago," Lightfoot told MSNBC.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he will send federal agents to Chicago and other US cities as part of an initiative dubbed "Operation Legend" to combat recent spikes in shootings and murders.

Lightfoot said she had drawn a "very very sharp line" in a "pretty straightforward conversation" with Trump. "I think we understand each other."

The mayor also said the city would would not accept "anything like what's happening on the streets of Portland, Oregon."

Trump sent the federal forces to Portland to help maintain law and order and to protect the federal courthouse, the focus of ongoing protests over the last several weeks.

The Chicago deployment targets a spate of gang violence that led to a spike in shootings, including a barrage of gunfire that wounded 15 people near a funeral home on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Trump Portland Chicago

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allot ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.