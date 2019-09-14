US Federal Appeal Court Revives Law Suit Against Trump Over Business Interests - Ruling

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) A US District Court has ruled that a lawsuit brought against President Donald Trump by a watchdog group alleging unconstitutional conduct in the running of his industries while he is President of the United States will be revived, court documents said on Friday.

"The District Court dismissed Plaintiffs' suit on the grounds that Plaintiffs lack Article III standing, they fall outside the zone of interests of the Emoluments Clauses, their claims do not present a ripe case or controversy within the meaning of Article III," the court document said.

The plaintiffs in the case, who own and operate businesses in the hospitality industry, had appealed for the dismissal of the lawsuit brought by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) group in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the documents noted.

However, the US District Court on appeal rejected an earlier ruling on the grounds that the case presented a nonjusticiable "political question," the court documents said.

"We thank and applaud the judges of the Second Circuit for their decision today... We will proudly fight as long as needed to ensure Americans are represented by an ethical government under the rule of law," CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement later in the day.

Bookbinder called on Trump to divest from his businesses and end his alleged violations of the Emoluments Clauses of the US Constitution, the statement said.