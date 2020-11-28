(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a legal challenge brought by the team of incumbent US President Donald Trump regarding alleged voter fraud during the November 3 presidential election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

A lower court in Pennsylvania has earlier rejected the campaign's effort to stop certification of the voting results in the state, prompting Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to appeal the district court's decision.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," 3rd Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed by Trump, said on Friday, as quoted in the court of appeals' statement.

The judge also said that the Trump campaign's claims have "no merit" and it does not "deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania's certification of its votes.

"

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, has said that the legal team of the president would take the Pennsylvania case to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

"@RudyGiuliani and me on Third Circuit's opinion: The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature," Ellis tweeted.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by every major US media outlet and several of the most crucial battleground states have already officially certified his victory. Trump has said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden but has so far refused to concede his defeat.