US Federal Authorities Arrest 2 Pennsylvania Women for Storming Capitol - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The US Federal authorities have arrested two women in Pennsylvania for participating in the storming of the US Capital building earlier in the month, one of whom reportedly expressed an intent to shoot US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Post newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, on January 12 the FBI received a video purportedly showing two women, later identified as Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith, leaving the Capitol. The women are facing three federal charges, including knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding in government business through disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

"We got inside, we did our part ... We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her," Bancroft said in the video sent to her children, according to the FBI.

On January 6, thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.