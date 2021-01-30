UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Authorities Arrest 2 Pennsylvania Women For Storming Capitol - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:09 PM

US Federal Authorities Arrest 2 Pennsylvania Women for Storming Capitol - Reports

The US federal authorities have arrested two women in Pennsylvania for participating in the storming of the US Capital building earlier in the month, one of whom reportedly expressed an intent to shoot US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Post newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The US Federal authorities have arrested two women in Pennsylvania for participating in the storming of the US Capital building earlier in the month, one of whom reportedly expressed an intent to shoot US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Post newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, on January 12 the FBI received a video purportedly showing two women, later identified as Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith, leaving the Capitol. The women are facing three federal charges, including knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding in government business through disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

"We got inside, we did our part ... We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her," Bancroft said in the video sent to her children, according to the FBI.

On January 6, thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Business Washington Trump Nancy January Congress Women FBI 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai/based Galaxy Racer announces partnership wit ..

55 minutes ago

Sindh govt for strengthening local governments: Na ..

1 minute ago

CM reviews progress on legal draft for restructuri ..

1 minute ago

Malik for strict monitoring of development project ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

SIU arrests accused involved in robberies

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.