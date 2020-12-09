US Federal Authorities to Investigate Police Killing of African American Man Goodson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US federal authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will participate in the investigation of a fatal shooting of Casey Goodson, a 23-years-old African American, by a law enforcement officer, the US Attorney's Office has said.

"United States Attorney David M. DeVillers announced today the U.S. Attorney's Office - in coordination with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the Cincinnati Division of the FBI and the Columbus Division of Police - will review the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dec.

4, 2020 shooting of Casey Goodson and take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights laws were violated," the office said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Per the police information, Goodson was gunned down at his doorstep by Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy Jason Meade in Ohio's county of Columbus on December 4. Meade reportedly shot Goodson after he had waived a gun at the officer driving by. At the same time, the family of the deceased claims that he was returning from a dentist's office and had a sandwich in his hand.