UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Authorities To Investigate Police Killing Of African American Man Goodson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

US Federal Authorities to Investigate Police Killing of African American Man Goodson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US federal authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will participate in the investigation of a fatal shooting of Casey Goodson, a 23-years-old African American, by a law enforcement officer, the US Attorney's Office has said.

"United States Attorney David M. DeVillers announced today the U.S. Attorney's Office - in coordination with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the Cincinnati Division of the FBI and the Columbus Division of Police - will review the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dec.

4, 2020 shooting of Casey Goodson and take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights laws were violated," the office said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Per the police information, Goodson was gunned down at his doorstep by Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy Jason Meade in Ohio's county of Columbus on December 4. Meade reportedly shot Goodson after he had waived a gun at the officer driving by. At the same time, the family of the deceased claims that he was returning from a dentist's office and had a sandwich in his hand.

Related Topics

Police David Same Columbus Cincinnati United States December FBI 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

28 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

33 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.