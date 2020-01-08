US Federal Aviation Agency Bans Flights Over Persian Gulf - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US Federal Aviation Authority banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to escalating military activities in the region.

"Certain flights... are prohibited from operating in the overwater airspace above the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to heightened military activities," the FAA said in a notice on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases housing American troops in Iraq.