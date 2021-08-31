US Federal Aviation Agency Issues Notice to Airmen Warning Kabul Airport 'Uncontrolled'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a notice warning that Kabul airport is no longer controlled and aircraft should use extreme caution when landing there.

The warning was sent out at 7:40 UTC (19:40 GMT) and will be effective until the end of September 12.

"Effective immediately Hamid Karzai Int'l. Airport (OAKB) is uncontrolled. No air traffic control or airport services are available. Aircraft operating into, out of, or through Kabul for landing OAKB should use extreme caution," the FAA said.