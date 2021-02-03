UrduPoint.com
US Federal Aviation Agency To Oversee Probe Of SpaceX Prototype Rocket Crash - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:00 AM

US Federal Aviation Agency to Oversee Probe of SpaceX Prototype Rocket Crash - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) said it will oversee the investigation of the failed launch of the SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype.

On Tuesday, SpaceX's prototype rocket exploded while attempting to land, which is the second time the test flight of this prototype rocket has ended in an explosion.

"The FAA will oversee the investigation of today's landing mishap involving the SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype in Boca Chica, Texas," the agency said on Tuesday. "Although this was an uncrewed test flight, the investigation will identify the root cause of today's mishap and possible opportunities to further enhance safety as the program develops."

More Stories From World

