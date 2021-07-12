UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Border Patrol Agent Charged With Aiding Cocaine Smugglers - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

US Federal Border Patrol Agent Charged With Aiding Cocaine Smugglers - Justice Dept.

US authorities have arrested and charged a federal Border Patrol (BP) officer for plotting with a gang of cocaine smugglers to move their illegal product through a US-Mexico checkpoint, the Department of Justice said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US authorities have arrested and charged a Federal Border Patrol (BP) officer for plotting with a gang of cocaine smugglers to move their illegal product through a US-Mexico checkpoint, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

"A Border Patrol (BP) agent has been arrested on allegations he attempted to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a BP checkpoint, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery," the department said in a press release.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22 of La Joya, Texas is due to appear in a federal court on Monday morning before US Magistrate Judge Nadia Medrano, the Justice Department said. He was arrested on July 9.

"The charges allege that on two separate occasions, Pena accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with at least five kilograms of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint. Pena allegedly utilized his knowledge as a BP agent in acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes," the release said.

According to the complaint, Pena gave detailed instructions on how to conceal the drugs and tactics to employ in order to distract the K-9 (trained drug-detecting dogs) unit at the checkpoint. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million fine, the release said.

Related Topics

Exchange Drugs Fine Vehicle Falfurrias July Border Million Court

Recent Stories

Associate degree arts/science annual exam schedule ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan is third largest exporter to USA for home ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

20 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 12 July 2021

3 minutes ago

Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.