US Federal Border Patrol Agent Charged With Aiding Cocaine Smugglers - Justice Dept.

US authorities have arrested and charged a federal Border Patrol (BP) officer for plotting with a gang of cocaine smugglers to move their illegal product through a US-Mexico checkpoint, the Department of Justice said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US authorities have arrested and charged a Federal Border Patrol (BP) officer for plotting with a gang of cocaine smugglers to move their illegal product through a US-Mexico checkpoint, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

"A Border Patrol (BP) agent has been arrested on allegations he attempted to aid and abet smuggling cocaine through a BP checkpoint, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery," the department said in a press release.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22 of La Joya, Texas is due to appear in a federal court on Monday morning before US Magistrate Judge Nadia Medrano, the Justice Department said. He was arrested on July 9.

"The charges allege that on two separate occasions, Pena accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with at least five kilograms of cocaine through the Falfurrias checkpoint. Pena allegedly utilized his knowledge as a BP agent in acting as a scout and providing information about the inspection lanes," the release said.

According to the complaint, Pena gave detailed instructions on how to conceal the drugs and tactics to employ in order to distract the K-9 (trained drug-detecting dogs) unit at the checkpoint. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million fine, the release said.