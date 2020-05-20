US Federal Communications Agency to Vote June 9 on 5G Upgrade Plan - Reports

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will hold a vote on June 9 to adopt a plan to upgrade existing wireless infrastructure in order to make them compatible for 5G networks in the future, US media outlet Axios reported on Tuesday citing FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will hold a vote on June 9 to adopt a plan to upgrade existing wireless infrastructure in order to make them compatible for 5G networks in the future, US media outlet Axios reported on Tuesday citing FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

The plan seeks to upgrade equipment at 3g and 4g sites across the United States so that they can carry 5G signals, the report said.

The report said the plan provides a 60-day period to decide whether to permit installation of wireless equipment in preparation for 5G networks.

The plan also addresses what equipment can be installed on existing structures.