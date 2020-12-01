UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Pai Announces Resignation - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Pai Announces Resignation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head Ajit Pai said in a statement that he has handed in his resignation and will step down on January 21, according to a statement issued on Monday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve at the Federal Communications Commission, including as Chairman of the FCC over the past four years," Pai said. "I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to lead the agency in 2017 [and] to President [Barack] Obama for appointing me as a Commissioner in 2012."

Pai, the first Asian-American ever appointed to head a US federal agency, carried out Trump's ambitious policy of deregulating many federal communications activities.

He scrapped net neutrality rules in 2017, freeing major internet service providers to favor some forms of Internet activities and communications over others.

Pai also scrapped and relaxed previous federal regulations to accelerate the development of nationwide 5G communications systems. He also worked to free up spectrum for cell phone companies for much stronger regulatory oversight on Chinese communications companies, claiming that they were threats to US national security.

Related Topics

Internet Barack Obama China Trump Lead 5G January 2017

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

26 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

56 minutes ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

1 hour ago

PDM violated SOPs in Multan public meeting: Zartaj ..

11 minutes ago

Pompeo Urges Ethiopian Prime Minister to Stop Oper ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.