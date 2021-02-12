UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Court Charges North Carolina Resident For Threatening Biden - Attorney's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

US Federal Court Charges North Carolina Resident For Threatening Biden - Attorney's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A resident of the US state of North Carolina, 27-year-old David Kyle Reeves, has been charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

"A Federal criminal complaint was unsealed in federal court today [on Thursday], charging David Kyle Reeves, 27, of, Gastonia, N.C. [North Carolina], with threatening the President of the United States ... Reeves was arrested on Friday, February 5, 2021, and had a court hearing this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler," the attorney's office said late on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, between January 28 and February 1, Reeves repeatedly contacted the White House switchboard via telephone, making threats against the president and other officials.

After a secret service agent called Reeves to discuss the threats on February 1, the latter allegedly called back the agent multiple times throughout the day and repeated his threats against the US leader, the secret service agent, and others. Reeves also called the U.S. Capitol police and communicated similar threats.

"Following today's hearing, Judge Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody," the press release added.

The charge of threatening the US president envisages a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The US Secret Service is investigating the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Police White House Fine David United States January February Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

9 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.