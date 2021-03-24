US Federal Court Upholds States Limiting Rights to Carrying Guns in Public - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) State governments have the right to limit the right of individuals to carry guns in public, requiring them to show urgency or need and be of "high moral character," the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit found on Wednesday, dismissing an action challenging Hawaii's firearm licensing law.

"The en banc court affirmed the district court's dismissal of an action challenging Hawaii's firearm licensing law, Hawaii Revised Statutes § 134-9(a), which requires that residents seeking a license to openly carry a firearm in public must demonstrate the urgency or the need to carry a firearm, must be of good moral character and must be 'engaged in the protection of life and property,'" the court said.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) challenged the ruling claiming that it impacted Right to Carry laws currently in effect in the US states of Arkansas, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Arizona Washington and Montana.

"This was not an NRA case but we are exploring all options to rectify this," the organization said.

The ruling was announced two days after ten people were shot dead by an individual in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.