UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Crackdown Cuts Chicago Homicide Rate In Half - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Federal Crackdown Cuts Chicago Homicide Rate in Half - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Justice Department's operation to crack down on inner-city violence has led to a significant reduction in homicides in Chicago, Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to report that Operation Legend is working. Crime is down and order is being restored," Barr said at a press conference in the Windy City. "Operation Legend's success is perhaps most dramatic here in Chicago."

Since the operation was expanded to Chicago on July 22, Barr added, homicides in the city have fallen by 50 percent.

Barr said, overall, the nine-city initiative has resulted in more than 2,000 arrests, Federal charges against 592 defendants and the seizure of 587 guns.

The operation was launched in Kansas City on July 8 before expanding to Chicago, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis, and Indianapolis. The move came amid riots that erupted during nationwide anti-racism protests.

The FBI, the US Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been involved in the program. The operation is being coordinated with state and local law enforcement agencies, according to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Riots Kansas City Albuquerque Indianapolis Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee St. Louis Detroit Chicago July FBI

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

6 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Chief Minister directs for expediting upgradation ..

1 second ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 09 Sep 2020

2 seconds ago

OECD Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.7% in July, Stil ..

4 seconds ago

PNAC, FPCCI organizes awareness seminar on Halal a ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.