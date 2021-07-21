US Federal Drug Enforcement Agent Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US Federal authorities charged a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent for taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"[D]uring the course of the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021, law enforcement learned that Mark Sami Ibrahim of Orange County, California traveled to the District of Columbia, and participated," the department said in its criminal complaint to the US District Court in the District of Columbia.

Ibrahim was still a federal special agent at the time and was carrying his DEA-issued firearm. He had, several weeks before, given notice to the DEA of his intention to resign. He was on personal leave, was not on duty for the DEA and had no role as a law enforcement officer on the Capitol Grounds, the complaint acknowledged.

"According to Ibrahim's friend, Ibrahim went to the rally in order to promote himself - Ibrahim had been thinking about his next move after leaving the DEA and wanted the protests to be his stage for launching a 'Liberty Tavern' political podcast and cigar brand," the Justice Department said.

During the protest, Ibrahim posed for several photographs in which he flashed and displayed his DEA badge and firearm. Ibrahim's friend took these photos at Ibrahim's request. A video posted to the internet shows him carrying a flag with the words "Liberty or Death" inscribed, the complaint said.