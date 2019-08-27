US Federal Election Commission Vice Chair Quits, Leaving Agency Without Enforcement Powers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Republican Federal Election Commission (FEC) Vice Chairman Matthew Petersen in a letter to President Donald Trump said he is resigning at the end of the month.

Petersen's resignation means that the normally six member body will be reduced to only three serving commissioners, one short of the four needed to create a quorum legally capable of taking votes to decide on enforcement actions.

"I write to inform you that I will be stepping down effective August 31, 2019," Petersen said in the letter on Monday.

The FEC, with three Republican and three Democratic commissioners to make decisions is meant to provide oversight for the free and fair conduct of all federal elections across the United States.

In his letter, Petersen did not provide any explanation for his resignation.

The remaining commissioners include Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, Caroline Hunter, a Republican, and independent Steven Walther.

Earlier this year, Weintraub, who publicly pushed back against Trump's claims of voter fraud, told The Hill newspaper that half the commissioners do not agree with the agency's very purpose.