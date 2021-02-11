US Federal Emergency Agency Sets Up New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Texas - Governor

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of Texas are setting up new test mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against the novel coronavirus in the cities of Houston and Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of Texas are setting up new test mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against the novel coronavirus in the cities of Houston and Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today announced that FEMA is establishing mass community vaccination sites in the DFW Metroplex and Houston," the release said. "These federal pilot sites, which will be based at AT&T Stadium, Fair Park and NRG Stadium, are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas.

"

The sites will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials, Abbott said.

"These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus," Abbott said.

Preparations and construction at the three locations is now underway and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning on February 24, the release added.