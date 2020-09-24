US Federal Forces deploy to Louisville as Protesters Decry Taylor Verdict - Police Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US federal agents and the Kentucky National Guard have deployed to the city of Louisville to help local law enforcement prepare to quell any violence following the state Attorney General's announcement that no criminal charges will be filled against police officers in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"We have a variety of federal partners on hand, including the FBI, ATF, Federal Protective Services and many others helping out. The National Guard will be assisting us," Schroeder said.

Earlier in the day, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the deadly use of force by two police officers involved in Taylor's killing was justified in order to protect themselves, so state law prohibits his office from pursuing criminal charges against them.