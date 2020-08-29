US Federal Government Executes Fifth Inmate Since Resumption of Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The US Federal government executed its fifth inmate since the Trump administration resumed the death penalty in July for the first time in 17 years, a media witness reported on Friday.

Keith Nelson, 45, was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.

m. EST (8:32 p.m. GMT) at a federal facility in Indiana after lethal injection, local WTHI's Alia Blackburn said on Friday.

Keith Nelson, 45, was executed for kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl, according to the Justice Department.