UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Government Executes Fifth Inmate Since Resumption Of Death Penalty

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Federal Government Executes Fifth Inmate Since Resumption of Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The US Federal government executed its fifth inmate since the Trump administration resumed the death penalty in July for the first time in 17 years, a media witness reported on Friday.

Keith Nelson, 45, was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.

m. EST (8:32 p.m. GMT) at a federal facility in Indiana after lethal injection, local WTHI's Alia Blackburn said on Friday.

Keith Nelson, 45, was executed for kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl, according to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Dead Kidnapping Trump Nelson July Media Government P

Recent Stories

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

26 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.