US Federal Government Starts Delivering $30Bln in Aid to Hospitals - HHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The United States Federal government has begun distributing an initial $30 billion in funds to help US hospitals care for COVID-19 patients, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is beginning the delivery of the initial $30 billion in relief funding to providers in support of the national response to COVID-19 as part of the distribution of the $100 billion provider relief fund provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act," the release said.

HHS is partnering with UnitedHealth Group (UHG) to deliver the initial distribution as quickly as possible, the release added.

"The $100 billion of funding will be used to support healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus and to ensure uninsured Americans can get the testing and treatment they need without receiving a surprise bill from a provider," the release said.

HHS is targeting providers in rural and other areas where healthcare is primarily subsidized by government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, and where many lack health insurance, according to the release.

Recipients are required to confirm receipt and acceptance of conditions to use the aid within 30 days and UHG has agreed to donate all associated fees to the CARES Act provider relief fund, the release said.