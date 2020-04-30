The US federal government has ordered an additional 100,000 body bags for potential victims of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a spokeswoman from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

According to the newspaper, FEMA placed the order with a California-based producer of the body bags on April 21, with delivery expected by May 4.

"In order to meet the worst-case demand models, FEMA initiated a broad range of acquisition contracts to augment available stocks and produce more human-remains pouches for future requirements should they be needed," the FEMA spokeswoman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

FEMA had initially asked the Department of Defense for 100,000 body bags at the start of April, according to media reports.

President Donald Trump on Monday revised the number of COVID-19 fatalities expected in the United States. The president said that the pandemic may result in the deaths of between 60,000 and 70,000 people.

The US death toll from the disease surpassed 60,000 on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.

Authorities in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, are burying COVID-19 victims in mass graves on Hart Island, according to the Hart Island Project non-governmental organization, which has captured footage using aerial drones.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University revealed.�