US Federal Govt Resumes Capital Punishment, Orders Execution Of 5 Inmates - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:16 PM

US Federal Govt Resumes Capital Punishment, Orders Execution of 5 Inmates - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Trump administrated has ordered the resumption of capital punishment for Federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse and has scheduled the executions of five inmates convicted of killing children, Attorney General William Barr announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," Barr said. "Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. "

More Stories From World

