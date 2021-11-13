US Federal Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) A US Federal grand jury indicted former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol, the Justice Department of Justice said.

"Stephen K. Bannon was indicted today by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.