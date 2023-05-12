US Federal Health Agency Says Migrant Child Died While Under US Custody

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday that a migrant child recently died while under Federal care.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," HHS said in a press release. "As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records."

A medical examiner investigation into the child's death is underway, the release said.

The release did not provide further details about the child, but noted that children under federal care have access to healthcare, legal services, translation services, and mental health counselors. Migrant children in federal shelters are also able to make telephone calls to family members, the release added.

US media reported earlier in the day that a 17-year-old boy from Honduras died on Wednesday while in US custody.

The boy was staying at a federally-run shelter in the state of Florida, but was taken to a local hospital after he was found unconscious, according to media reports. The boy was pronounced dead an hour after arriving at the hospital, his parents and sponsor have been notified, the report said.

On Thursday, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said in a statement that the Honduran Embassy in Washington is in contact with the boy's family and requested the United States carry out an investigation into the death.

The boy's death marks the first time a migrant child died while in US custody under the Biden administration. Several migrant children died while in US custody during the Trump administration.

Tens of thousands of migrants surged over the US-Mexico border in recent weeks ahead of the termination of the Title 42 public health policy on Thursday night.