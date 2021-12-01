UrduPoint.com

US Federal Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate Nationwide For Healthcare Workers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A US Federal judge issued a nationwide ban on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate imposed on millions of Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers in the United States, court documents revealed.

"(The) US Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with their directors, employees, Administrators and Secretaries are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from implementing the CMS Mandate (COVID-19 vaccine mandate) set forth in 86 Fed.

Reg. 61555-01 (November 5, 2021) as to all healthcare providers, suppliers, owners, employees, and all others covered by said CMS Mandate," US District Judge Terry Doughty said on Tuesday.

According to court documents, there are 10.3 million healthcare workers who provide Medicare and Medicaid Services, but about 2.4 million of them are unvaccinated.  Healthcare providers needed to receive one vaccine dose by December 6 and a second dose by January 4, 2022, the court documents said.

