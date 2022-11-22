UrduPoint.com

US Federal Judge Denies Psaki's Request To Quash Subpoena In Tech Collusion Case - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) A US federal judge denied a request by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to quash a subpoena issued against her in a case alleging that she and other top Biden administration officials colluded with tech companies to suppress disfavored content, according to a court order filed Monday.

In May, states including Missouri filed a lawsuit against administration members including Psaki, President Joe Biden himself, presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and others alleging that they coerced or colluded with social media companies to suppress disfavored content by labeling it "disinformation" or "misinformation."

The lawsuit alleges the officials worked to suppress news stories such as those about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election, the COVID-19 "lab leak" theory and concerns about election integrity.

Psaki and other defendants filed a motion to try and avoid depositions authorized in the case.

"This Court previously authorized Plaintiffs to take Psaki's deposition. Much of Psaki and Federal Defendants' argument is moving the Court reconsider its previous ruling that found 'extraordinary circumstances' exist to allow Plaintiffs to take Psaki's deposition... To the extent Psaki and Federal Defendants ask this Court to reconsider prior ruling authorizing Psaki's deposition, that request is denied," the filing said.

The order denying the motion to quash and stay the deposition was issued by Judge Terry Doughty of the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

