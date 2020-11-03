US Federal Judge Denies Republican Bid to Throw Out 127,000 Drive-Through Ballots in Texas

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A US Federal judge has rejected a Republican Party complaint seeking to discount nearly 127,000 drive-through ballots in Harris County, Texas, ABC news reported on Monday.

The report said Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that the Republican plaintiffs behind the complaint have no standing to sue.

Harris County, which includes the Houston metroplex, is the most populous county in Texas and the votes in dispute account for about 10 percent of the early votes cast in the area, the report said.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme court also denied the Republican Party bid to invalidate the votes in Harris County.

The Republican lawsuit argued that the Harris County clerk unlawfully implemented drive-thru voting, but the County's elections office said it got approval from the state of Texas in June.