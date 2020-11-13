UrduPoint.com
US Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Libel Lawsuit Against CNN - Ruling

Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A US Federal judge in the state of Georgia has dismissed an attempt by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to bring a lawsuit against the Cable news Network (CNN), a court ruling said.

"The court grants defendants' motion and dismisses plaintiff's complaint for failing sufficiently to plead malice," the ruling said on Thursday. "The court, however, allows plaintiff the opportunity to file an amended complaint."

The Trump campaign's complaint centered on an article published on June 13, 2019 in which CNN contributor Larry Noble claimed that the Trump campaign had assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and had decided to leave that option on the table.

The Trump campaign sued CNN for libel, claiming the article was false as well as defamatory. However, CNN argued that text was a political opinion-editorial piece and therefore was not actionable because statements of opinion were absolutely protected under state and federal law, according to the court.

