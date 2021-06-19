UrduPoint.com
US Federal Judge Grants Injunction To Stop CDC From Blocking Cruise Industry In Florida

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Federal Judge Grants Injunction to Stop CDC From Blocking Cruise Industry in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US District Judge Steven Merryday ruled in favor of the state of Florida in a lawsuit challenging a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that makes it practically impossible for cruise ships to resume sailing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Florida's motion for preliminary injunction is GRANTED, and CDC is PRELIMINARILY ENJOINED from enforcing against a cruise ship arriving in, within, or departing from a port in Florida the conditional sailing order and the later measures (technical guidelines, manuals and the like)," Merryday wrote in the court order.

Merryday said cruises would be effectively blocked from operating if the CDC order were to continue  and such a course of action would harm Florida. The judge thus granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the CDC from enforcing the order pending further legal action on a broader Florida lawsuit.

In addition to the irreparable damage cause to Florida, Merryday also cited as reasons for his decision the comparative injury, the immediate material threat to the state's public interest and the probability of success in future courts based on the merits of Florida's legal arguments against the CDC order.

Florida initially sued the Biden administration and the CDC in April over the continued closure of the cruise industry amid growing numbers of Americans who have acquired immunity whether naturally or via vaccines and other treatments as well as because of the significantly lower numbers of new cases and fatalities.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called the injunction a victory for Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry. Moody also said the US Federal government does not and should not have the power to indefinitely shut down an entire industry.

